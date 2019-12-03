Pacoima wall once covered in graffiti transformed by local artists

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mural tells the story of Pacoima and pays tribute to the Northeast San Fernando Valley's Native American heritage."Usually, a lot of people tend to have this image about Pacoima that it's not well-respected," said local artist Juan Reyes, "but with things like this people tend to change their perception."Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez brought together Levi Ponce, a famous muralist from Pacoima, and other local artists to put this all together.The mural cost just over $100,000 to complete due to its size, 10,000 square feet, and the permits needed because it is next to a Metrolink train track.In the middle of the mural you will see a 25-foot-tall native woman and landscapes highlighting Hansen Dam, Whiteman Airport, local freeways, Sylmar Aqueduct, San Gabriel Mountains, the LA River, and more.The wall was filled with graffiti before the mural was established and took only 10 days to complete.