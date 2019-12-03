In The Community

Pacoima wall once covered in graffiti transformed by local artists

By
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mural tells the story of Pacoima and pays tribute to the Northeast San Fernando Valley's Native American heritage.

"Usually, a lot of people tend to have this image about Pacoima that it's not well-respected," said local artist Juan Reyes, "but with things like this people tend to change their perception."

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez brought together Levi Ponce, a famous muralist from Pacoima, and other local artists to put this all together.

The mural cost just over $100,000 to complete due to its size, 10,000 square feet, and the permits needed because it is next to a Metrolink train track.

In the middle of the mural you will see a 25-foot-tall native woman and landscapes highlighting Hansen Dam, Whiteman Airport, local freeways, Sylmar Aqueduct, San Gabriel Mountains, the LA River, and more.

The wall was filled with graffiti before the mural was established and took only 10 days to complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypacoimasan fernando valleycommunity journalistartgraffitiin the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Cancer patient's wish to go to Disneyland one last time granted
Chargers, cheerleaders participate in team's annual shoe giveaway
Claris Health debuts free mobile clinic to LA County
LA's oldest religious procession honors Our Lady of Guadalupe in East Los Angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm drops heavy downpours on SoCal
Residential street flooded after water trunk line bursts in Arleta
Angels reach deal to purchase Angel Stadium for $325M
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Big rig accident shuts down NB 710 connector to 60 in East LA
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Cancer patient's wish to go to Disneyland one last time granted
Show More
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
SoCal burn areas prep for flooding as rain approaches
More TOP STORIES News