Society

Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital

LONDON -- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital "as a precautionary measure," Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The palace said in a statement the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

He had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.

The palace said Philip didn't travel by ambulance and it wasn't an emergency admission. The duke is expected to be in the hospital for a few days.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

He stopped attending public engagements in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprinceroyal familyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
Businesses damaged after fire erupts at Woodland Hills strip mall
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Chase ends in crash near Hollywood & Highland center
Palmdale middle school teacher accused of hurling racial slurs at Latino students
Glendale woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Truck seen on video crashing through airport wall in Florida
Show More
Top 7 animal stories from 2019
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Highgrove neighborhood fed up with trash on nearby property
More TOP STORIES News