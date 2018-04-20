ABC7 SALUTES

Palmdale veteran rewarded with free car

EMBED </>More Videos

It was an emotional moment for Tiffany Derosier as the U.S. Army veteran showed up to a popular Lancaster brewery knowing she's going to receive a refurbished 2016 Toyota Corolla. (KABC)

By
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
It was an emotional moment for Tiffany Derosier as the U.S. Army veteran showed up to a popular Lancaster brewery knowing she's going to receive a refurbished 2016 Toyota Corolla.

The organization Vets 4 Veterans heard that she needed transportation to get to work and to carry on her grandfather's tradition of maintaining the veterans' gravestones at the Historic Palmdale Cemetery.

And, because of what she's survived, she also does important volunteer work for Antelope Valley female veterans.

"It's called military sexual trauma," says Derosier, "I experienced that in the Army and other women that have experienced that. We have a group at the vet center and we get together. Because of those women, and the other veterans who inspired me to live a better life than I was living because I had been in that hole for so long. That's the camaraderie, the sisterhood and brotherhood, that I've experienced in the last couple of years when I needed it the most."

The veterans gathered at the event say they try their best, with limited resources, to take care of fellow veterans in the Antelope Valley.

Vets 4 Veterans has been around for nine years. In that time they've raised more than $90,000 to help veterans pay for the basics.

"We have no red tape," says Tom Hilzendeger, the group's founder. "People need groceries right then, so I'll take them to Walmart or another grocery store and we'll get groceries. We help with putting veterans that are homeless into a motel room for a couple of nights."

Vets 4 Veterans has also paid college tuition for Antelope Valley vets and helped with transportation needs.

Tiffany Derosier says her stint in the Army was short, but her ties to the veteran's community in the Antelope Valley will last her lifetime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteransveteranABC7 SalutesPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Man uses DNA swab to ID uncle killed in Pearl Harbor
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
More ABC7 Salutes
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News