Arizona paramedic Carrie Clark awarded $3.8 million in breast pumping lawsuit

TUCSON, Ariz. -- An Arizona paramedic has been awarded $3.8 million after she sued the city for not providing her a private place to pump her breast milk.

Carrie Clark said when she returned from maternity leave in 2012, she couldn't find any privacy at Tucson fire stations.

Her attorneys said at the time, more than 40% of all fire stations in the city were not compliant with the law.

"This case was not about the hardworking men and women of Tucson Fire. They are heroes. This case was always about however some poor decisions that were made along the way by Tucson Fire administration. Carrie is just looking forward to getting back to work and serving the citizens of Tucson," said Jeffrey Jacobson, Clark's attorney.

A spokesperson with the city of Tucson says the city will not comment on the jury's ruling, but Tucson is planning to appeal the verdict.
