SOCIETY

NYC park ranger furloughed during shutdown wins $29.5 million lottery jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the furloughed park ranger who purchased the winning Pick-6 ticket.

BAYONNE, N.J. --
A New York City park ranger from New Jersey who was furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown has claimed a $29.5 million lottery jackpot.

Judith Smith had purchased the winning Pick-6 ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing just days before the shutdown closed the Fort Wadsworth recreation area in Staten Island.

The Bayonne resident and her two children put the ticket in a safe place while seeking legal and financial advice before claiming the jackpot.

"When I read it the first time, you know, and then you're like, wait a minute, this can't be, though," son William Smith said. "I put the ticket under the scanner, and it said file a claim, please see the clerk, and I knew right away, something, more than $500."

EMBED More News Videos

A New York City park ranger from New Jersey who was furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown has claimed a $29.5 million lottery jackpot.



And it came at the perfect time for the family. William Smith is out of work, and his mother's job was in limbo with the impending shutdown.

The family had also seen some tragedy before the big payout.

"My dad died two years ago," William Smith said. "He was sick for awhile. My mom's boyfriend's mother passed away in November, and her boyfriend actually died of a massive heart attack three weeks to the day in November."

The Smiths plan to keep things simple by taking care of family, but there's no doubt they will mix in some fun with their winnings, which total more than $14 million after taxes.

"We'll continue to work, you know, set stuff up for the kids, go to college and travel," William Smith said.

The winning ticket was sold at Eddy's Wine and Liquors on Avenue C in Bayonne. The business received a $10,000 bonus.

The $29.5 million jackpot is the largest Pick-6 jackpot in New Jersey since May 2004.

The government shutdown ended last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryjackpotgovernment shutdownfurloughsu.s. & worldmoneyfinanceNew York CityNew YorkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
3 choice performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
Rare photo exhibit of the Obama family in Alhambra
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
More Society
Top Stories
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Snow caused temporary closure of Grapevine
Antelope Valley residents wake up to inches of snow
I-15 at Nevada-California line reopens after weather closure
LA aiming to recycle all wastewater
Tree falls, narrowly misses boy sleeping in Pomona home
Mercedes G-Wagen gets major upgrade
Beverly Hills FD adds nurse to paramedic teams
Show More
Wet February alleviates drought in California
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. near Long Beach
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
More News