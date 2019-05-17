Society

Part of Metro Blue Line to reopen, other portion closing for repairs

For the last four months, the southern half of Metro's Blue Line between Long Beach and Watts has been closed for repairs. That ends on June 1, but a separate months-long closure starts the same day.

Metro will halt rail service between the 7th Street Metro Center Station and the Willowbrook Rosa Parks Station until September.

Buses will replace trains.

The full train line will eventually reopen as the A Line. The name change will mark the first Metro rail line to be renamed in the new letter system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countymetrocommuting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News