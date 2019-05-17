Part of Metro Blue Line to reopen, other portion closing for repairs

For the last four months, the southern half of Metro's Blue Line between Long Beach and Watts has been closed for repairs. That ends on June 1, but a separate months-long closure starts the same day.Metro will halt rail service between the 7th Street Metro Center Station and the Willowbrook Rosa Parks Station until September.Buses will replace trains.The full train line will eventually reopen as the A Line. The name change will mark the first Metro rail line to be renamed in the new letter system.