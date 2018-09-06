Pasadena will reportedly begin placing additional, but temporary, barriers to help stop suicide attempts from the Colorado Street Bridge.The Pasadena Star said new fencing will be put up on both sides of the bridge, across the entire span.They will be an extension of the 10-foot barriers set up in 2016. In 2017, police were called to the bridge at least 10 times because of potential suicide attempts.Four people have died this year from jumping off the bridge.Later this year, the city will put out bids for permanent suicide prevention barriers.