Pasadena shoppers have mixed feelings over SoCal's stay-at-home order as stores limit capacity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8585975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As California hospitals struggle amid a surge in coronavirus cases, state officials imposed a new stay home order on more than 33 million people.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More businesses closed their doors Monday and others are limiting how many customers are allowed inside as the state stay-at-home order takes effect for Southern California."Well you know, we're trying to do the best we can," says Lisa Dick of La Cañada Flintridge.The order got mixed reviews from shoppers who spoke to Eyewitness News."We're out doing a little shopping. We like doing this on a Monday, earlier in the week, earlier in the day, but it's hard. We want to be out and we want to be with people at Christmastime, we want to go to restaurants. It's quiet and I guess the good thing about it is that I get to stay home with the kids," says Lisa.In previous years, Old Pasadena would be filled with holiday shoppers, even on a Monday, just weeks away from Christmas. The regional stay-at-home order lets stores remain open at 20% capacity."I've been here a couple times. I went to grab food with some of my friends before all of the restaurants closed down, and it's just weird seeing it so empty because I grew up here, and I'm used to seeing it completely packed," says Caroline Dick of La Cañada Flintridge.The streets will continue to look less crowded than usual as non-essential activities will be prohibited in the majority of the state for at least three weeks."I'm holding up well overall, I'm a bit concerned for some of the small businesses. I know they've been going through a lot since this whole thing started," says Marcus Short of Pasadena.While some shoppers expressed not feeling festive this holiday season, others suggested to follow the restrictions to decrease the chances of spreading the virus."The more you stay home, the faster, you know, things get resolved and the less it spreads. So just, if you can tough it out, please do," says Tony of Pasadena.