Pasadena Showcase House enters 54th year of historic home, garden tour

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --The 2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design is a 103-year-old estate in Altadena. This is the 54th year for the home and garden tour, one of the country's oldest and largest.
Tickets are on sale online for tours April 22 through May 20. There is no parking at the event. Free parking and shuttle service are at the Santa Anita Racetrack, Gate 6.
Proceeds benefit music and arts programs in Los Angeles. The Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has raised $23 million for the programs, with 25,000 visitors a year.
This year's house is called "The Overlook" and it was built in 1915 by two widowed sisters, Ruth Hargrove and Mary Emma Baker. They commissioned a young architect named Reginald Davis to design a Mediterranean style home.
Davis also designed The Biltmore Hotel and the Post Office in Santa Barbara, among many other buildings. In 1925, the third owner, who was also a widow, greatly expanded the estate and added Italian-influenced details.
The villa's original cost was $14,000.
If you would like to get tickets, you may go to pasadenashowcase.org.