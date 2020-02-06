Society

PASADENA: Vroman's Bookstore is opening a literature-themed wine bar

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- After 125 years of being in the book business, Vroman's is adding booze!

The wine and beer bar is set to open on Monday.

It's called "The 1894" named in honor of the year the Pasadena bookstore opened.

The manager plans to bring an educational element to the bar by focusing on flights and tasting pours.

There will also be cocktails with literary themes, mocktails, ciders, kombucha and food.
