ice bucket challenge

Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37 after battle with ALS

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Pat Quinn, co-founder of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, died at 37 years old Sunday, his family confirmed on social media.

Quinn and the late Pete Frates, both diagnosed with ALS, started the challenge to raise money for research and awareness. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, the rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease impacts the brain and spinal cord, causing progressive paralysis.

In 2014, millions of people recorded videos of ice being dumped on their heads and posted them to social media. As a result, the movement raised $220 million, sparking a wave of research and development into finding new treatments for the untreatable condition. To date, there is no cure for the disease.

SEE ALSO: Gala held to benefit ALS research honors Pat Quinn

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorku.s. & worldmedical researchice bucket challenge
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
What you need to know about the ALS Pepper Challenge
Longtime publicist loses voice to ALS, determined to find cure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-curfew protesters gather in Huntington Beach
OC emergency room doctor reacts to spike in COVID cases
Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race
Pasadena community helps raise funds for murdered man's funeral
Overnight curfew takes effect for most of California
Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach
3 people found dead at North Hollywood home
Show More
Jason Momoa calls 7-year-old fan who's battling cancer
2 cars struck by bullets on 110 Freeway, 1 person injured
Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days
More TOP STORIES News