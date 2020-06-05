Peaceful protest unites diverse crowd in Long Beach's Heartwell Park

"Everybody needs to be loved and treated equally, and to beat a system that is built on oppression," said Jesse Guerrero, the organizer who goes to Millikan High School.
Everyone was happy to see a diverse group turn out, all exercising their First Amendment rights.
"It's great to see everybody coming out in peace, the community coming together," said Priscilla Ziemdorf of Long Beach.
"I'm impressed with the children, adults all ages united," said fellow Long Beach resident Claudia Heredia. "It's a good feeling."
Michael Burdette says he has hope for the future.
"Now my children are able to be born into a world where they're gonna be seen and they'll be seen as equal," said Burdette.