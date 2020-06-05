Society

Peaceful protest unites diverse crowd in Long Beach's Heartwell Park

Hundreds of people of all ages and races rallied together for a peaceful protest just days after unrest and looting disrupted the streets of Long Beach.
By
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- A high school student from Long Beach helped organize a peaceful protest in Heartwell Park on Wednesday. A few hundred residents met to march and rally at midday, hoping to unite with one message.

"Everybody needs to be loved and treated equally, and to beat a system that is built on oppression," said Jesse Guerrero, the organizer who goes to Millikan High School.

Everyone was happy to see a diverse group turn out, all exercising their First Amendment rights.
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people again took to the streets of Southern California Thursday for marches sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and long-simmering frustrations over incidents of police brutality.


"It's great to see everybody coming out in peace, the community coming together," said Priscilla Ziemdorf of Long Beach.

"I'm impressed with the children, adults all ages united," said fellow Long Beach resident Claudia Heredia. "It's a good feeling."

Michael Burdette says he has hope for the future.

"Now my children are able to be born into a world where they're gonna be seen and they'll be seen as equal," said Burdette.
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of people marched peacefully from Hollywood to the mayor's official residence in Hancock Park.


EMBED More News Videos

Two protesters shared with ABC7 a passionate speech about racial inequality in America and their reasons for joining Sunday's protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd.


EMBED More News Videos

A woman who attended a peaceful demonstration in Orange County on Tuesday discussed the emotional impact the experience had on her.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countyprotestracismgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death
LAUSD: 'Hybrid' schedule expected when school resumes
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Apple is tracking iPhones stolen from its stores
Kanye West donates $2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd's daughter
ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House
Show More
Video: Texas officer roughs up bystander who criticized arrest
Reflecting on the decades between 1992 riots and today
Santa Monica restaurants struggle amid COVID, curfews
Video shows OC deputy wearing militia symbols during protest
Fresno police officers surprise line of cars at McDonald's drive-thru with free meals
More TOP STORIES News