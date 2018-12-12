SOCIETY

Pershing Square holiday ice rink now in full effect

EMBED </>More Videos

The Pershing Square holiday ice rink is in full effect Wednesday, the Winter Wonderland taking over the heart of Los Angeles.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Pershing Square holiday ice rink is in full effect Wednesday, the Winter Wonderland taking over the heart of Los Angeles.

The event has brought winter fun to sunny L.A. for 12 year during the holiday season.

It offers visitors real ice for skating and entertainment, and welcomes more than 54,000 skaters and 450,000 spectators annually.

At 7,200 square feet, it is the city's largest outdoor rink.

Every Wednesday is dedicated to Wicked. Ice rink lights are predominantly green, and every third song played will be from the Wicked cast album during the 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. sessions.

General admission to the rink, located at 532 South Olive Street, is $14 with skate rental included. Tickets can be bought at the ice rink ticket window or in advance online at holidayicerinkdowntownla.com.

Watch John Gregory's full report in the video above for more.
Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmascommunityDowntown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
Tweet goes viral after mom sets up date for son
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Holiday light displays in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
LA City Council approves raising speed limits on dozens of streets
Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison
California wants to tax your text messages
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
LA County supervisors OK Tejon Ranch mega-development
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Show More
LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal shooting at Hollywood gym
Severely abused dog found dumped in trash in Long Beach
LA City Council OKs Venice homeless shelter
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
More News