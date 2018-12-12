Pershing Square holiday ice rink now in full effect

The Pershing Square holiday ice rink is in full effect Wednesday, the Winter Wonderland taking over the heart of Los Angeles.The event has brought winter fun to sunny L.A. for 12 year during the holiday season.It offers visitors real ice for skating and entertainment, and welcomes more than 54,000 skaters and 450,000 spectators annually.At 7,200 square feet, it is the city's largest outdoor rink.Every Wednesday is dedicated to Wicked. Ice rink lights are predominantly green, and every third song played will be from the Wicked cast album during the 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. sessions.General admission to the rink, located at 532 South Olive Street, is $14 with skate rental included. Tickets can be bought at the ice rink ticket window or in advance online at