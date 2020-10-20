PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E may cut power to 466,000 customers due to dangerous winds starting Sunday

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) announced Friday night that due to Sunday's forecasted wind event it's planning to shut the power off to approximately 466,000 customers in 38 counties.

PG&E officials say the high fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Sunday morning and last until Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Due to these unfavorable conditions, the utility company has notified customers in 38 counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) expected to start as early as Sunday morning.

Those counties include, Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. Some customers in 25 tribal communities may also be affected.

"The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our most important responsibility. PG&E's 24/7 Wildfire Safety Operations Center and our team of in-house meteorologists continue to monitor weather conditions for this potential Diablo offshore wind event arriving Sunday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning," said Michael Lewis, PG&E's Interim President. "Initial forecasts indicate this could be our largest PSPS event this year so far. Our highest priority is to keep customers and communities safe and execute this event according to our plan and to then quickly restore power to all affected customers when it's safe to do so."
"This is a strong to extreme offshore wind event and it could rival the Kincaid Fire of last year and wine country fire on 2017," ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco said.

Gusty gusts winds are forecasted to reach 50 mph in Oakland, 44 mph in San Francisco, 36 mph in San Jose, 40 mph in Napa.

Across Northern California, 31,000 PG&E customers Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo countie were impacted by Thursday's PSPS event. The utility said it expects to have all customers' power restored by tonight.

You can read the full advisory and check for the most current updates here.
