Society

Phil Spector, music producer and convicted murderer, dies at 80

Music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his sentencing in Los Angeles, Friday, May 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)

LOS ANGELES -- Phil Spector, the music producer known for creating the "Wall of Sound" style in the 1960s, has died. He was 80 years old.

He died in prison from natural causes, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was serving a 19-years-to-life sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

Spector produced for music greats like the Beatles, Cher, Ike and Tina Turner the Crystals and the Ramones.

He lived mostly in seclusion in his California mansion from the late 1970s until he was charged with murder 2003.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity deathsmusic news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA becomes 1st US county to surpasses 1M COVID cases
COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
FBI searching for Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell
$1.2 million lottery ticket sold in IE
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in DTLA
North America's largest cemetery struggles with COVID deaths
Show More
Orange County congressman tests positive for COVID-19
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Youth sports advocates rally at high schools across California
USPS removes collection boxes in L.A. ahead of expected protests
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
More TOP STORIES News