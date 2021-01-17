Phil Spector, music producer and convicted murderer, dies at 80

LOS ANGELES -- Phil Spector, the music producer known for creating the "Wall of Sound" style in the 1960s, has died. He was 80 years old.He died in prison from natural causes, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was serving a 19-years-to-life sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.Spector produced for music greats like the Beatles, Cher, Ike and Tina Turner the Crystals and the Ramones.He lived mostly in seclusion in his California mansion from the late 1970s until he was charged with murder 2003.