Riverside school leaders respond after photo of swastika, confederate flag posted on social media

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- School administrators are taking action after some students at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside posted a photo on social media with a swastika and a confederate flag.
"We recognize that this situation had a negative impact on both students and staff, causing a range of emotions, including fear and anger. We have addressed this situation very seriously and will always do so when the safety and security of our campus comes into question," said Principal Michael West in a video posted to YouTube.
Although the photo was taken off school property, the photo was widely distributed around the campus.
Administrators immediately launched an investigation into the photo and found "no evidence of planning or intent to commit unlawful acts or to physically harm anyone."
