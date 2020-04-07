VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local photographer has come up with a creative way to photograph people while maintaining "physical distancing." The result has started a whole new style and trend that he hopes will give back to the community.
Eyewitness News photojournalist Sean Patrick-Lewis captured the sights and sounds of the taking of quarantine portraits, or as the photographer, Innis Casey, calls them, "Quartraits."
"I live right here in Valley Village, and I absolutely love this community," Casey said. "Obviously, everything stopped so I grabbed my camera and started walking around my neighborhood and started taking pictures."
Valley Village photographer captures "quartraits" of SoCal families amid COVID-19
