Coronavirus

Valley Village photographer captures "quartraits" of SoCal families amid COVID-19

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local photographer has come up with a creative way to photograph people while maintaining "physical distancing." The result has started a whole new style and trend that he hopes will give back to the community.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Sean Patrick-Lewis captured the sights and sounds of the taking of quarantine portraits, or as the photographer, Innis Casey, calls them, "Quartraits."

"I live right here in Valley Village, and I absolutely love this community," Casey said. "Obviously, everything stopped so I grabbed my camera and started walking around my neighborhood and started taking pictures."

to see more of Innis Casey's photography, check out his Instagram account: @inniscaseyphotography.
