Society

Royal cousins outing! Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and baby Archie attend polo competition together

It's been less than a week since baby Archie's christening, but royals fans are already getting another glimpse of him, this time with other young royals.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, was spotted in his mom's arms at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday, as were his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dads Prince William and Prince Harry competed in the event, which raises money for charity.


Duchess Kate was also there with her kids and was spotted cuddling with Prince Louis, her youngest, while older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen playing with a soccer ball.

William and Kate's three children were spotted at the Trooping of the Colours last month, but it's a rare sighting for little Archie, who's almost three months old.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years



MORE ON THE ROYAL KIDS

Baby Archie Christening: Royal family holds private Windsor Castle ceremony

Yankees give Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tiny jersey for baby Archie

Royal kids make appearance at Trooping the Colours

The British royal family tree and the line of succession
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyal babyroyalsroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldeurope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for toddler last seen in San Luis Obispo County
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at NoHo apartment building
Soccer player's dog returned after alleged Hollywood Hills break-in
Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting
VIDEO: CHP officer stuns man in middle of 215 Freeway
L.A. community searching for young mother's killer
Show More
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
O.C. standoff suspect accused of pistol-whipping delivery man
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Authorities investigating possible earthquake-related death in Nevada
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News