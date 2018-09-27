LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's a big day for one Los Angeles landmark - Pink's Hot Dogs is celebrating 78 years in the City of Angels.
The legendary eatery was honored by the city Thursday. The restaurant started out as a pushcart before taking up residence at La Brea and Melrose.
Seventy-eight years later that intersection has been rebranded as "Pink's Square."
The iconic hot dog spot offered $.078 cent chili and veggie dogs as part of the celebration for 78 minutes.
All of the proceeds will be donated to charity.