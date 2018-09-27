SOCIETY

Pink's Hot Dogs Los Angeles intersection renamed 'Pink's Square'

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a big day for one Los Angeles landmark - Pink's Hot Dogs is celebrating 78 years in the City of Angels. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's a big day for one Los Angeles landmark - Pink's Hot Dogs is celebrating 78 years in the City of Angels.

The legendary eatery was honored by the city Thursday. The restaurant started out as a pushcart before taking up residence at La Brea and Melrose.

Seventy-eight years later that intersection has been rebranded as "Pink's Square."

The iconic hot dog spot offered $.078 cent chili and veggie dogs as part of the celebration for 78 minutes.

All of the proceeds will be donated to charity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinesshot dogslos angeles city councilrestaurantfoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pink's offering 78-cent chili dogs to celebrate anniversary
SOCIETY
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Hundreds line up for free Arby's-themed tattoos
Hollywood Bowl ticket prices set to increase
More Society
Top Stories
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
Man wanted for LA sex assault placed on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Long Beach football player killed in Jack in the Box shooting
Police investigating possible kidnapping in Riverside
CA attorney general charges 17 in statewide Apple robbery scheme
Lyft challenges LA residents to ditch cars, ride free for a month
Show More
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
IE sergeant shot in Las Vegas massacre reflects on horrific night
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
CA firearm bills take aim at limiting concealed weapons, bump stocks
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
More News