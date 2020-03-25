Coronavirus

Downtown LA's Pizza Sociale gives free pizza to hospitals during coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pizza Sociale in Downtown LA is struggling to stay open, but is still giving back to those on the frontlines. Despite her business drastically slowing because of the coronavirus, owner Carmela Fuccio has donated free pizza to hospital staff and police officers nearby, stressing how important it is to give back at a time like this.

"These people are putting their lives at risk for us, so let them feel good in any way. At least put food on their tables." Fuccio said. Fuccio has personally delivered the free pizzas and salads to nearby hospitals and a police station.

She told ABC7, "Anything that we can do to support the community, and the people that are really helping us makes all the difference."

They hope to be able to remain open despite the rapidly declining business: "In order for us to do that we have to be able to financially support that," said Fuccio.

Pizza Sociale is open for lunch and dinner for both take out and delivery.

Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd

Downtown Los Angeles
213.634.5444
Pizza Sociale
@pizzasocialela
Related topics:
societycharityfoodcoronaviruslos angelesspirit of giving
More TOP STORIES News