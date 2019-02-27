Society

Plan approved for more diaper-changing stations in men's, women's restrooms in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council has approved a motion to develop plans to install diaper-changing stations in men's and women's restrooms in the 400-plus sites managed by the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The motion, which was unanimously approved, directs the department to report back with an audit of existing diaper changing stations in men's and women's restrooms on its sites.

It also directs the department to find out the feasibility of providing diaper-changing stations in each of its restrooms - regardless of gender.

The plan follows a 2017 motion to install diaper changing stations in all publicly accessible restrooms in City Hall.
