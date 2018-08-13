SOCIETY

Plan to demolish then expand Westlake affordable housing complex worries residents

EMBED </>More Videos

A housing project in the Westlake district is set to be demolished and replaced with a new one, but many residents are against the plan. (KABC)

By
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A housing project in the Westlake district is set to be demolished and replaced with a new one, but many residents are against the plan.

The plan is to convert 36 bungalows into a 100-unit affordable housing complex. But the residents who live there are afraid because the bungalows are rent controlled.

Some of the residents are also undocumented. They're worried they won't be allowed to move into the new complex or even receive help relocating.

"They let me know that the people who are undocumented do not qualify as the same benefits as any citizen that live here," resident Cassandra Reyes said.

But the nonprofit developer, Adobe Communities, said that's not the case. The organization issued a written statement to Eyewitness News.

"We are working to create a comprehensive relocation package for existing tenants, who will also be allowed the first right to return once construction completes," it said, in part. "Existing tenants will not be required to show proof of citizenship in order to qualify for new housing. All tenants will be required to provide a taxpayer identification number or other form of identification."

Affordable housing advocates said the idea of tearing down the three-dozen rent-controlled units is a bad idea, even if more affordable housing takes its place.

"It is an idea that causes more pain and suffering than solutions for those that need quality housing," said Reverend Kelvin Sauls, Los Angeles Housing Services Authority commissioner.

In a tentative plan from the city of Los Angeles, the bungalows are scheduled to be demolished in about two years. Construction to last another two years for the 100 units, if there is funding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyaffordable housinghousingdemolitionconstructionimmigrationneighborhoodWestlakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85
More Society
Top Stories
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
5 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
Show More
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Increase in probiotic food consumption may help histamine intolerances
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
More News