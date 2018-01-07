Police issue 'arrest warrant' for Queen Elsa of 'Frozen'

A police department in Indiana issued an "arrest warrant" for Queen Elsa of "Frozen" for causing the brutally cold weather gripping most of the country.The warrant states Elsa is wanted for "maintaining a common nuisance" due to the freezing cold temperatures, and advised citizens to take various precautions.A few days after issuing the "warrant," police said through tips they were able to locate Elsa and interview her about cold conditions. Officers said that they instead placed Prince Hans under arrest, saying he faces preliminary charges of manipulation of Elsa in an attempt to overthrow Arendelle.Police said Queen Elsa was released after promising to restore the temperatures to "manageable"' conditions.