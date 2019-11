Cpl. Tillman killing it at the @DonLugoHigh rally. Last day at the school as an SRO. Way to represent!!! Great job!!! pic.twitter.com/qPefQdyD5d — Captain Kevin Mensen (@CPD_CaptMensen) November 11, 2019

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Talk about leaving on a high note.Video captured how a resource officer at Don Lugo High in Chino wrapped up his last day on campus.Officer Ryan Tillman showed off his dance moves at a rally on his last day.A Chino police captain posted the video on Twitter saying "Way to represent!"