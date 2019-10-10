nobel prize

Polish, Austrian authors awarded Nobel prizes in literature

Olga Tokarczuk/ Peter Handke

STOCKHOLM -- The 2018 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life," while the 2019 prize went to Austrian author Peter Handke.

Mats Malm, the Swedish Academy's permanent secretary, says Handke was honored "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience."

The shortlist was made of eight names of which two were picked for the 2018 and 2019 awards, said Anders Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy.

Two Nobel Prizes were announced Thursday after the 2018 literature award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

With the glory comes a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award to be shared a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates receive them at an elegant ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10 the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896 together with five other Nobel winners. The sixth one, the peace prize, is handed out in Oslo, Norway on the same day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynobel prizeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NOBEL PRIZE
Princeton University professor wins Nobel Prize in Physics
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
2 Caltech professors awarded Nobel Prize for physics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
How to prepare for a power outage
SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in place Thursday, Friday
Dodgers lose NLCS bid 7-3 against Nationals in extra-inning game
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Newsom stops in LA, signs bills addressing housing in CA
Cashier held at gunpoint during robbery in Garden Grove; suspect sought
Show More
Kamala Harris stops at WeHo's The Abbey ahead of LGBTQ town hall
Manheim, Ealy bring drama, action and fun to ABC's 'Stumptown'
Race related traffic stops raise outcry
Riverside middle school bullying case explodes on social media
Heart of Hyde Park mural honors Hyde Park community and Nipsey Hussle
More TOP STORIES News