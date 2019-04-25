Pop-up Disney! exhibit in Anaheim celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Mickey Mouse fans, there is a new Pop-Up Disney! exhibit celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse.The event is at the former ESPN Zone building in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.There are different themed rooms inspired by all things Mickey, and the photo opportunities are endless.The exhibit opens to the public on Friday. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $30 and include five hours of complimentary parking.For more information on tickets and the exhibit, go to