Popeye's popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into Halloween costume

The popularity over Popeye's Spicy Chicken sandwich drove Americans crazy over the summer.

Well now, you can capture the craze, in a costume.

It's called the "sold out chicken sandwich costume." It features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white 'sold out' stamp.

Some people even waited in line to snag one but you won't have to because Yandy.com is selling the costume for about $80.

Like the sandwich, you will want to get one before they're gone.
