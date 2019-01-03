Port Hueneme's eroding coastline being replenished

It's time to replenish Port Hueneme's eroding coastline. When the Port of Hueneme was built in the late 1930s, it disrupted the flow of sand to beaches to the south. That means every two years the coastline shrinks.The Navy took over the port in 1945. The job to rebuild the coastline falls to the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps will move 1.8 million cubic yards of sand from the Channel Islands Harbor to Port Hueneme's coastline. How much sand they dredge depends on funding for the project.In 2016, they moved 1.5 million cubic yards of sand.The process of replenishing the sand involves laying pipeline from north of the harbor to Hueneme Beach. The work is happening from Market Street at Surfside Drive to the lighthouse. That area will be closed through March.