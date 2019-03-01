Society

Posthumous Dr. Seuss book 'Horse Museum' to be released Sept. 3

Andrew Joyner completed the text for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own," from an unfinished manuscript.

NEW YORK -- There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children's author is the basis for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," coming Sept. 3. Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own."

"The manuscript for this book was about 80 percent complete," Cathy Goldsmith, a publisher of the book told ABC News. Goldsmith also worked directly with Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, before his death in 1991.

"We had no finished art whatsoever, so there was no possibility that this could be a book that we published with Ted's own art," Goldsmith added.

The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

Another posthumous Dr. Seuss release in 2015, "What Pet Should I Get," was a best-seller.

Joyner's previous credits include "Too Many Elephants in This House" and "The Swap."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
