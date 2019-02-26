An Oxnard homeless shelter has 100 new bunk beds largely paid for by legal cannabis dispensaries.The Ventura County Star reports the idea for a temporary shelter originated after the police chief in neighboring Port Hueneme contacted Oxnard's homeless program coordinator about a newspaper photo showing air mattresses on the floor.Chief Andrew Salinas then contacted cannabis dispensaries and five of them quickly donated $25,000.Another $10,000 was provided by a Port Hueneme community fund.The bunk beds arrived on Monday and were assembled by about 30 volunteers from a carpenters union local.