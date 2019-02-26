SOCIETY

Marijuana businesses fund homeless shelter beds in Oxnard

An Oxnard homeless shelter has 100 new bunk beds largely paid for by legal cannabis dispensaries.

The Ventura County Star reports the idea for a temporary shelter originated after the police chief in neighboring Port Hueneme contacted Oxnard's homeless program coordinator about a newspaper photo showing air mattresses on the floor.

Chief Andrew Salinas then contacted cannabis dispensaries and five of them quickly donated $25,000.

Another $10,000 was provided by a Port Hueneme community fund.

The bunk beds arrived on Monday and were assembled by about 30 volunteers from a carpenters union local.
