SOCIETY

POW! WOW! wins Putnam Award in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
POW! WOW! has won an award from the League of California Cities. The public mural event won the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence.


It's given out for economic development through the arts. The Putnam Awards recognize California cities' efforts to improve quality of life and services to their residents.

POW! WOW! is a weeklong event bringing renowned muralists to the city to create lasting public art. This is the fourth year for the art exhibition.

Since 2014, there have been 40 murals painted in Long Beach. This year's canvases included the outside of a gallery and a city bus. The artists donated their talents and time. Supplies are paid for by partner contributors.

POW! WOW! Worldwide has organized street art events in Hawaii, Washington, D.C., South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
