lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $448M

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the $414 million drawing Saturday night.

The drawing on Wednesday will be worth $448 million.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come just days after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Mega Millions: Lottery winner forgot winning ticket in New Jersey store
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, man injured in Pomona double stabbing
Masked robber sought by FBI after holding up 2 OC banks
Burglary caught on camera amid string of break-ins in Conejo Valley
Missing 13-year-old Lancaster girl found safe, officials say
Earthquake drill in Sylmar simulates needs in wake of major quake
Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody
Train service from DTLA to Coachella could be ready by 2020
Show More
Man found dead inside trunk of parked car in Stanton ID'd
City of LA, 400 volunteers plant 182 trees in Van Nuys
OC traffic control assistant ejected after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged
More TOP STORIES News