Powerball: Long Beach gas station sells lottery ticket worth $1.6 million

Lottery players, check your tickets.A Long Beach gas station sold a Powerball ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing and is worth $1.6 million.The lucky buyer, who has yet to come forward, purchased the ticket at the Shell station located at Del Amo Boulevard and Cherry Avenue.If the ticket had matched all six numbers - 6, 28, 48, 63, 64 and Powerball 24 -- it would have been worth a jackpot of more than $131 million.The odds of matching all the numbers was about one in 293 million.Because no one won the jackpot on Wednesday, it will increase to about 147 million ahead of the next drawing on Saturday.