Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $750 million

No one won the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
The Powerball jackpot sprung to $750 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.
This is now the fourth-largest jackpot in lottery history and the third-largest in the history of the game.
If you were to win, the cash option would be $465.5 million before taxes.
The next drawing is Wednesday night.
You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.
The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
