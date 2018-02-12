SOCIETY

Powerball ticket worth nearly $500,000 sold in Lancaster

Powerball tickets are shown outside of a a liquor store Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Check your tickets! A Powerball ticket matching five of six numbers worth nearly half a million dollars was sold in Lancaster.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were: 1, 13, 27, 41, 59 and Powerball number 20. The estimated jackpot was $180,200,000.

MORE: How does the Powerball jackpot grow?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how the Powerball jackpot grows.



Although no one hit the full jackpot, one ticket sold at Bootleggers 2 at 11 East Avenue K matched five numbers - it was only missing the Powerball number. That ticket is worth $487,222, Powerball officials said.

The person who bought the ticket matching five numbers in Lancaster has yet to come forward.

The jackpot for the next drawing, which is on Wednesday, is now worth an estimated $203 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypowerballlotterymoneyLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
No one wins Powerball jackpot, which swells to $550M
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $418M as no winner drawn Tuesday
How does the Powerball jackpot grow?
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News