President Trump tweets picture of himself as Rocky Balboa

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Social media on Wednesday was reacting to an unusual tweet by President Donald Trump.

The image shows the president in a boxing ring, without a shirt, wearing a gold belt.

The president's head is superimposed above the shoulders of Rocky Balboa, who was famously portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in the movie Oscar-winning blockbuster "Rocky."

Trump tweeted the message on Friday, leaving many on social asking: What does this mean?

One person tweeted, "is this real life?"

"Best tweet ever. Liberal heads are exploding everywhere. I love it," tweeted another user.

"Donald please I just got my wife back!," wrote another person.

Other comments include:

"Is this doctored?"

"I'm embarrassed at how hard this stuff makes me laugh."

"This is your best tweet yet."

"Should have put a warning on this #iwasntReady".

President Trump didn't tweet an explanation along with the photo, leaving many to speculate.

"Is this...is this really how you see yourself lmaoooo," read another tweet.
