Society

Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'

Britain's Prince Harry has stirred up an international video game controversy.

The BBC reports that during a visit to a YMCA, the Duke of Sussex called for a ban on the popular game 'Fortnite.'

He said it is designed to get players addicted and called the compulsive behavior bad for children and families.

"It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible," Prince Harry said.

News stations have aired several special reports about 'Fortnite's' popularity and parents expressing similar concerns.

EMBED More News Videos

Action News Investigates: Fortnite frenzy: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2018



Prince Harry's comments came just before the Gaming Bafta Awards Thursday night in London.

'Fortnite' won the award for 'Evolving Game.'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprince harryfortnitevideo gameu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News