Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'

The BBC reports that during a visit to a YMCA, the Duke of Sussex called for a ban on the popular game 'Fortnite.'
He said it is designed to get players addicted and called the compulsive behavior bad for children and families.
"It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible," Prince Harry said.
News stations have aired several special reports about 'Fortnite's' popularity and parents expressing similar concerns.
Prince Harry's comments came just before the Gaming Bafta Awards Thursday night in London.
'Fortnite' won the award for 'Evolving Game.'