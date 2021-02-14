royal family

'Archie is going to be a big brother': Prince Harry, Meghan expecting 2nd baby

LONDON -- Another "royal baby" is on the way!

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The couple has not yet announced a due date or the sex of the baby.

Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, and the dutchess gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor nearly one year later.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

