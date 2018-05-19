ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given royal titles by Queen Elizabeth II

EMBED </>More Videos

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode through Windsor in a carriage following their royal wedding ceremony. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II has conferred a dukedom on Prince Harry - making him the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

The new title will mean that Harry's new wife - American actress Meghan Markle - will become the Duchess of Sussex.

The secondary titles are for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The monarch similarly bestowed titles on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before their wedding in 2011.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingweddingmarriageu.s. & worldfamilyroyals
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News