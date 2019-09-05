Society

Princess Charlotte attends first day at school

LONDON -- Even British royals are celebrating back to school.

Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day at St. Thomas Battersea in London on Thursday.

The 4-year-old was joined by her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with her big brother Prince George, who also attends St. Thomas.

The princess also has a new name.

In school, she will go by Charlotte Cambridge, similar to her brother.
