SOCIETY

Professionals prepare for Pasadena's Americafest at Rose Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

When you're putting on one of the largest fireworks displays in the country - 2.5 tons worth - it's going to take days to prepare. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
When you're putting on one of the largest fireworks displays in the country - 2.5 tons worth - it's going to take days to prepare.

That's exactly what's taking place throughout the Rose Bowl grounds for the 92nd Americafest.

Pyrotechnic professionals worked all day Monday to fill mortars and practice for Wednesday's show.

The entertainment inside the Rose Bowl will include American Idol winner Maddie Poppe and Michael Knight, the premiere Michael Jackson tribute artist. General admission is $15 for adults, $30 for reserved seating and performances begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks at 9 p.m.

The city of Pasadena has police and fire enforcement teams leading up to Wednesday to make sure people aren't lighting off fireworks in the city. This year, the city amended their ordinance for more aggressive enforcement.

"In past years, we show up, people scatter, fireworks are left there. Now, were' holding the homeowner responsible because it's about 100 dollars per pound for the city to properly dispose of fireworks so it gets expensive when we confiscate them, but have nobody to hold responsible," said Lisa Derderian, the PIO for the Pasadena Fire Department.

City officials said just because you can buy fireworks in nearby cities, don't plan on bringing them into Pasadena or to the Rose Bowl. There will be checkpoints for any vehicle entering the Rose Bowl grounds.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfireworksjuly fourthjuly 4thcommunityPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News