Professionals prepare for Pasadena's Americafest at Rose Bowl

When you're putting on one of the largest fireworks displays in the country - 2.5 tons worth - it's going to take days to prepare.That's exactly what's taking place throughout the Rose Bowl grounds for the 92nd Americafest.Pyrotechnic professionals worked all day Monday to fill mortars and practice for Wednesday's show.The entertainment inside the Rose Bowl will include American Idol winner Maddie Poppe and Michael Knight, the premiere Michael Jackson tribute artist. General admission is $15 for adults, $30 for reserved seating and performances begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks at 9 p.m.The city of Pasadena has police and fire enforcement teams leading up to Wednesday to make sure people aren't lighting off fireworks in the city. This year, the city amended their ordinance for more aggressive enforcement."In past years, we show up, people scatter, fireworks are left there. Now, were' holding the homeowner responsible because it's about 100 dollars per pound for the city to properly dispose of fireworks so it gets expensive when we confiscate them, but have nobody to hold responsible," said Lisa Derderian, the PIO for the Pasadena Fire Department.City officials said just because you can buy fireworks in nearby cities, don't plan on bringing them into Pasadena or to the Rose Bowl. There will be checkpoints for any vehicle entering the Rose Bowl grounds.