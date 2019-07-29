Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Metro, Virgin Trains in talks over proposed rail between L.A. and Las Vegas

How does rail service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas sound?

Metro has reportedly been talking with Virgin Trains USA about the project. Curbed says Metro's CEO Phillip Washington shared the news with the agency's board of directors last week. Metro wouldn't be involved in the project, but the agency could help to facilitate the extension to L.A. For now, Virgin Trains is reportedly trying to finance the project's first phase to Victorville. Bloomberg reports the stretch could open as soon as 2023.

