Protests shut down 134 Freeway in Burbank, Ventura Boulevard in Studio City

Demonstrators blocked traffic on the 134 Freeway in Burbank and a section of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of vehicles, with many displaying Armenian flags, stopped traffic on the 134 Freeway in the Burbank area Tuesday evening.

Initially, westbound traffic was stopped by protesters near Hollywood Way shortly before 9 p.m. But then more drivers stopped traffic on the eastbound side as well.

After about 20 minutes, the protesters moved on, allowing traffic to resume.

The aim of the protesters is to draw attention to the ongoing fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Another protest shut down traffic near Ventura and Laurel Canyon boulevards in Studio City. Vehicles parked in traffic lanes and several hundred people packed the street and sidewalk.

Many in the area were waving Armenian flags.
