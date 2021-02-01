Protesters rally outside Target in Westlake Village after 3 Black teens wrongfully detained

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9919368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of Black teenagers were detained by deputies inside a Westlake Village Target store after they were wrongfully accused of shoplifting, prompting an apology from the retail company.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Protesters rallied outside a Target in Westlake Village on Saturday demanding justice after three black teens were wrongfully accused of shoplifting by store security and detained by L.A. County Sheriff deputies."They don't deserve to be treated that way. They deserve to be treated like human beings, and they have rights as a citizen, and their rights should not be violated," said LaShaun Aaron, mother of one of the detained teens.The incident was captured on camera by the teens.The group says a store employee blocked the door with a shopping carts saying they couldn't leave after another group of teens were seen shoplifting.Malik Aaron, Gregory Kim and Aaron Fredrickson say the deputies who then detained them became aggressive. Target issued an apology pledging to retrain all senior employees."This is not an isolated incident. This is not going to be the last, and it surely was not the first. And so we need more than just an apology," said attorney Toni Jaramilla.The teen's attorney says they received numerous complaints from other customers of similar discrimination at the store.The group is demanding a meeting with corporate executives to talk about racial bias and are asking people to boycott Target.The teens parents say the boys were traumatized by the troubling encounter."We're asking for a change. We want change from the top all the way down. And we want accountability, not just for our kids but for the other kids that come into the store," said LaShaun Aaron.The teens' attorney says that they will be filing civil suits against Target as well as the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.