SOCIETY

Why activists in Mexico are marrying trees

EMBED </>More Videos

Women are marrying trees in Mexico to protest illegal logging. (Patricia Castellanos/AFP/Getty Images)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
OAXACA, Mexico --
A group of women in Mexico love trees so much they put a ring on it. Activists in San Jacinto Amilpas in Oaxaca are marrying trees in an effort to bring awareness to illegal logging practices.

During the Marry a Tree event, women donned bridal gowns to take vows under the boughs of their sap-filled spouses.

Peruvian actor and environmentalist Richard Torres led the vow ceremony, which culminated in with the newly minted wives locking lips, or bark, with their hardwood husbands.

While the marriage is not legally binding, it shines a spotlight on illegal logging. The practice of unlawfully transporting and selling timber has had devastating environmental impacts in Mexico and has been blamed for an increase in droughts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymexicomexicanu.s. & worldbuzzworthyenvironment
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News