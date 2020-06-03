Protests planned in Orange County, including 4 in Newport Beach

The Newport Beach Police Department said it is aware of social media posts regarding demonstrations throughout the county. At least four protests are scheduled to take place in Newport Beach.
"The NBPD is committed to protecting life and property from those who would attempt to transition this moment away from being peaceful in nature or to destroy the property of another," the police department said in a statement.
Advisory regarding possible protests in Newport Beach on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/dMRM86O2xH— Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) June 3, 2020
The events in Newport Beach are as scheduled:
- Noon at MacArthur Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway
- 2 p.m. at the Newport Pier
- 5 p.m. at San Miguel Drive and Avocado Avenue
- 5 p.m. at Back Bay View Park, Jamboree Road and Pacific Coast Highway
RELATED: Demonstrators share powerful moment with silent protest in front of police in Orange County
"We intend to use crowd-management strategies and tactics to mitigate the possibility of lawful crowds escalating into an unlawful assembly," Newport Beach police Chief Jon Lewis said. "Appropriate enforcement action will be taken swiftly when necessary to maintain order.''
Lewis said at least six other protests are planned in the county, including in Irvine.
Several cities spanning the county have been the sites of protests, including Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa and Brea following the in-custody death of George Floyd by Minnesota police.
During Tuesday's protest in Brea, the march took a powerful turn when demonstrators stooped down to their knees in calm solidarity in front of police officers for a silent protest.
A Sunday protest in Huntington Beach was declared an unlawful assembly, but demonstrations in the region have been largely peaceful.
City News Service contributed to this report.