Public art in LA shines a light on emotions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An only-in-L.A. free public art installation is on view now at three city locations. "Light the Barricades" is interactive and invites viewers to think about their inner obstructions.

Artists Candy Chang and James A. Reeves want to know what you think, feel and see and they want you share your perspectives on social media with the hashtag #LightTheBarricades. The artists are in the photo above, on the right, which shows how big their walls are. The pieces are lighted from within, like a photographer's lightbox. They invite photos.

"Resentment" is on view in Grand Park DTLA, "Judgment" is at the Museum of Natural History in Exposition Park, and "Doubt" is on the Santa Monica sand in front of the Annenberg Community Beach House.

For more about the exhibit, click here.

The installation is part of the Annenberg Space for Photography's 10th Anniversary celebration. In October, the walls move to the Annenberg in Century City to be part of a larger exhibit on exploring barriers, real and perceived titled "Walls: Defend, Divide, and the Divine." For more about the exhibit that opens Oct. 5 through Dec. 29 click here.
