More than 60,000 have signed a petition to change when Halloween happens

Tens of thousands of people are signing up to change when American children celebrate Halloween.

The annual festival currently takes place October 31, bringing children of all ages out of their houses and into the streets as the sun goes down.

But that tradition can be dangerous, and that's why more than 60,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org to celebrate Halloween on the last Saturday of October.

According to the petition, 3,800 children suffer Halloween-related injuries every year.

Supporters of the petition believe changing the holiday to a weekend will allow trick-or-treaters to get their goulish kicks in while the sun is still shining. Plus, traffic should be less of a concern since the festivities will not interfere with work or school schedules.

The petition was first posted over a year ago, but it has picked up steam recent days.
