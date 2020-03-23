Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth to use Skype, FaceTime to address Great Britain amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly set to prepare a rare address to the British empire about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.K. news outlet, The Telegraph.

RELATED: Government halts evictions, foreclosures; delays taxes; considers checks

A special address would mark only the fourth such speech during her 68-year reign. The last time was in 2002 when her mother, Queen Elizabeth, also known as The Queen Mother, died.

There is no official date set for any coronavirus-related address from the 93-year-old, but a date for the televised speech will reportedly be nailed down in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

But that's not all. Queen Elizabeth has also been practicing social distancing.

She has used FaceTime and Skype to communicate with her friends and family members, according to The Telegraph.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsskypequeen elizabethcoronavirusroyal familyenglandonline chatu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition to help with COVID-19
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
Inmate at state prison in Lancaster tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition to help with COVID-19
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
LADWP: Customers can temporarily disregard shutoff notices, late fees
More TOP STORIES News