Firefighter loses job after posting about 'pinto bean feeders' at the border

Firefighter loses job after post about hunting season at the border.

Miya Shay
HOUSTON, Texas --
A part-time firefighter with the City of Bellaire and the Westfield Fire Department in Texas has been fired after an incendiary Facebook post.

Earlier this week, Chris Bush posted this message on Facebook. "We should buy deer feeders fill them with pinto beans put them on the border and make a new hunting season. I wonder how many Texans will buy that hunting licenses and how many tags we would be allowed..."

The post was shared numerous times by people concerned that a first responder would publicly advocate shooting Latinos. The concerned citizens also contacted Bush's places of employment.

Bush's Facebook page states that he works for the Westfield Fire Department, Bellaire Fire department, and Harris County EMS (better known as Acute Medical.)

ABC7's sister station in Houston has confirmed he is no longer employed at the Bellaire Fire Department, Westfield Fire Department or Acute Medical.

The city of Bellaire released the following statement:

"Wednesday morning we became aware of an inappropriate and offensive social media post by a part-time firefighter. Upon learning of that post, we took immediate and appropriate action, and the individual is no longer employed with the City of Bellaire."
